GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo launches 'HC3 Hyderabad Cargo Charter Circle' Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI):GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo on Sunday said it has launched "Hyderabad Cargo Charter Circle (HC3)" -- adedicated platform in India for facilitating the cargo charter operators via Hyderabad air cargo terminal. GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo has taken a strategic step to develop Hyderabad as an air charter hub for the South and boost the regional direct connectivity and link it to the main hubs across the globe, a release from GMR said.

The HC3 which was unveiled on October 11, entails a membership programme, in which the affiliates will have several benefits like additional free cargo storage time; single point of contact for all aspects related to cargo handling and a 24X7 customer centric response; priority storage allocation, end-to-end logistics support within the terminal etc. Under the aegis of HC3, the consignees from across southern India will also have the advantage to benefit by reduction in multiple handlings of their consignment thus gaining more reliability and control over their cargo throughout the transit, the release said.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), CEO, SGK Kishoresaid, "The HC3 platform, will act as an industry forum led by Hyderabad Airport to give the value add and advantage to this segment of the industry and help boost trade and logistics." According to the release, Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed an encouraging demand for cargo charters in the segments like pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, telecom, defence and aerospace commodities. Hyderabad Air Cargo would be facilitating the consignees by helping them with non-stop connectivity through charter cargo operators encompassing the domestic markets in India and the international pockets in the US, Middle East, Far East, Africa and Latin America, the release added..

