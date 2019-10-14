Sebi continues with pro-employees measures, plans to rope in agency for gym trainers

Continuing with its pro-employee initiatives, markets regulator Sebi is planning to rope in an agency for providing gym instructors and trainers. In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire a firm to supply flowers and look after floral managements at its office.

Several organisations in recent years have begun providing gymnasium in their offices as such moves are seen as boosting efficiency and productivity of employees, besides helping in lowering stress and increasing wellbeing of staff members. The markets watchdog, which has been taking several pro-staff initiatives, now plans to hire agencies that for trainers or instructors to guide the employees about different exercises with the use of equipment and supply flowers at its office.

In two separate notices inviting expression of interest (EoI) from the interested parties, Sebi said the services would be required at the regulator's head office in Mumbai. Spelling out the eligibility criteria, the regulator said that the agency should have satisfactorily taken up the maintenance of a gymnasium set up of more than 2,000 sq ft and should be currently providing trainers for the gymnasium preferably for central or state government or any PSU during the past five years.

Among others, the agency should have qualified and experienced gym instructors or trainers to guide the users of the equipment and also have the knowledge of high-end gym equipment. "The trainers or instructors should have a thorough knowledge of the equipment installed in the gymnasium," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) added.

Listing out the qualification for supplying flowers, Sebi said the applicant agency should have a minimum experience of three years of supplying flowers and looking after floral arrangement and should have provided such work costing at least Rs 4.4 lakh annually, preferably for central government or state government or PSU during the last five years. "Preference would be given to those agencies who have carried out the similar works in and around Bandra Kurla Complex (in Mumbai)," Sebi said.

Interested agencies will have to send application to Sebi by October 31, 2019. In 2015, Sebi had introduced 'special hardship leave' for up to two years for female employees once they complete five years of service.

A female employee may avail special hardship leave as extension of maternity leave irrespective of completion of service of five years with the regulator. The 'special hardship leave' can be applied for the purposes of taking care of family or children or health grounds of self or dependent family members.

In 2013, Sebi board had introduced paternity leave for its male employees.

