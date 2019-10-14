INSIDE INFORMATION: BW LPG Contemplated Sale of Shares

BW Group Limited ("BW Group") has retained Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Oslo Branch as manager and bookrunner (the "Manager" ) to explore the sale of up to 7,000,000 common shares in BW LPG Limited ("BWLPG.OL", or "BW LPG", or the "Company" ) through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement" ). The Placement represents up to approximately 5 per cent of the outstanding shares in BWLPG, and assuming all shares offered in the Placement are sold, BW Group will hold 59,764,262 shares equal to approximately 42 per cent of the shares in the Company following the transaction.

The Placement will be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional and other professional investors only. The minimum order and allocation has been set to the number of shares that equals an aggregate purchase price of the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000.

BW Group has increased its shareholding in BW LPG over the past 18 months. The purpose of the Placement is to return free float to the market and increase the liquidity in the BW LPG share. BW Group will remain as a large and long-term shareholder in BW LPG with a 42% position and is very positive about the LPG market fundamentals.

BW Group have undertaken to not make any additional sales of shares held in BW LPG after the Placement for a period of 60 days.

The bookbuilding will commence today, Monday 14 October 2019, at 16:30 CET, and will close no later than Tuesday 15 October 2019, at 08:00 CET. The bookbuilding is expected to close this evening and is subject to acceleration at short notice. The transaction is expected to be priced and allocated before the opening of Oslo Stock Exchange on 15 October 2019.

BW Group reserve the right, at its own discretion, to reduce the number of offered shares or to sell no shares at all, depending on the price and demand for shares in the bookbuilding.

BW Group is represented on the Board of Directors of BW LPG.

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) and Large Gas Carriers (LGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million cbm. With four decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW's controlled fleet of over 400 ships includes oil tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, chemical tankers, dry cargo carriers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Important notice:

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

In any EEA Member State, this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State. The expression "EU Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State).

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.