DPIIT launches website, mobile app for IPR

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday said it has launched a website and mobile application on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs). The website and app have been developed by Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM)-DPIIT in collaboration with Qualcomm and National Law University (NLU), Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said both the website and app will be very useful to the startup community. "Startups are more tuned into investment and risk taking but lack legal knowledge, and today when we are on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution, the interface between technology and law is growing and therefore it is very essential that a specialised website and app is available to help startups with the IP process," he said.

The app will aid and enable youth, innovators, entrepreneurs and small and medium industries (SMEs) in understanding IPRs for their ownership and protection, integrate IP into business models and obtain value for their R&D efforts.

