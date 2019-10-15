REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Royal Dutch Shell still sees abundant opportunity to make money from oil and gas in coming decades even as investors and governments increase pressure on energy companies over climate change, its chief executive said.

SOUTHKOREA-HYUNDAI-MOTOR/ Hyundai Motor Group to invest $35 billion in future automotive tech

SEOUL - Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday that it plans to invest 41 trillion won ($34.65 billion) in mobility technology and strategic investments by 2025, as South Korea’s top automaker accelerates its attempts to catch up in the self-driving car race. ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-TOKYO/ Kimono runway show lights up Tokyo fashion week

TOKYO - Rock met kimonos as Tokyo kicked off its fashion week with a dazzling runway show that put a modern twist on the traditional Japanese garment. SPORTS

SOCCER-EURO-UKR-POR/RONALDO 'I don't look for records, they look for me': Ronaldo after 700th goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost count of the number of records he has broken, the Portugal forward said after scoring the 700th goal of his career during a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine on Monday. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TACKLE

No change to high tackle hard line despite rash of red - World Rugby TOKYO, Oct 15 - World Rugby chief Brett Gosper said there would be no change to the hard line on high tackles at the Rugby World Cup and that the number of red cards would decrease once players changed their behaviour.

UPCOMING CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BOSNIA-WAR/PLAY (PIX) Bosnians born out of wartime rape use art to get visible

A theatre play staged in Sarajevo gives voice to Bosnians who were born out of rape during wartime. These children, now adults, are trying to become visible through art,using film, photo exhibition and a play to talk about their status in society. 15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-BATTLEGROUND (PIX)

America divided: Neighbors turn enemies over Trump in swing-vote Michigan suburbs At first glance, Cavell Street in Livonia, Michigan, looks tranquil enough - until the subject of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of President Donald Trump comes up.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT LATVIA-BELGIUM/

Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel to visit Latvia Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel visits Latvia and meets with the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to discuss bilateral questions and the current international affairs, EU and NATO matters.

15 Oct 07:15 ET / 11:15 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong leader set to deliver policy address Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam is set to give her third policy address at the Legislative Council, Immediately after her speech, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu will make an announcement to officially withdraw the extradition bill, which has sparked nearly four mouths of sometimes violent protests in the Chinese-ruled city.

16 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT USA-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump hosts Italian President Mattarella at White House U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Italian President Sergio Mattarella at White House..

Oct 16 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

After the Ohio debate, candidates return to the trail Candidates return to campaigning on Oct. 16 after their fourth debate of the 2020 presidential cycle.

Oct 16 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HIKVISION-PENSIONS/ US pension funds took positions in blacklisted Chinese surveillance company

Some of the biggest public pensions funds in the United States have invested in one of the world's largest purveyors of video surveillance systems that the U.S. government claims are used in widescale repression of the Muslim population of western China. 15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SERBIA-PROTESTS/TAXIS (TV) Taxi drivers block traffic in Belgrade in protest against rival ride-sharing serviceg service

Taxi drivers plan to block traffic in the center of the Serbian capital Belgrade to protest the impact of ride-sharing service CarGo on their business. Protest is expected to bring Belgrade to a virtual standstill. 15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

UNITEDHEALTH-RESULTS/ UnitedHealth Group reports third-quarter results

UnitedHealth Group is set to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, when investors will watch for signs of growth across its businesses, as political uncertainty continues to weigh on health insurer stocks. The company is expected to discuss its forecast for the year and provide updates on strategy going forward. 15 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

JOHNSON&JOHNSON-RESULTS/ Johnson & Johnson to post third quarter results

Johnson & Johnson is expected to post a drop in third quarter profit due to increasing competition for its drugs such as rheumatoid arthritis therapy Remicade. Investors will look out for updates on the adoption of its new depression treatment Spravato and the status of various lawsuits for products including its talc-related offerings and opioids. 15 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on ecosystem community development

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Rafael Bostic participates in moderated discussion, "'Lean on Me,' the Ecosystem of Community Development in the Southeast", before the Purpose Built Communities Conference, in Atlanta, Ga. 15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 15 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks at payments symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the U.S. payments system before a payments symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, in Chicago, Ill. 15 Oct 12:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/HARDWARE (TV) Google expected to show off new phone

Google hosts its annual hardware showcase and is expected to show off a new version of its phone, Pixel 4. 15 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks in Los Angeles

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall, in Los Angeles, Calif. 15 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

VILMORIN-SEEDS/ French seed maker Vilmorin press conference after FY results

Vilmorin is one of the world's largest suppliers of seeds for field crops and vegetables. Press conference follows full-year results statement the previous day. Focus on agricultural market trends and impact of trade tensions. Oct 16

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACESUITS (TV)

NASA showcases moon spacesuits NASA invites media to DC headquarters to unveil the newly designed spacesuits astronauts will wear on the moon in 2024.

15 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SPACE-EXPLORATION/HABITATS (PIX) (TV)

NASA eyeing Inflatable space habitats for Moon, Mars and beyond When astronauts orbit the moon, or live on its surface in the decade ahead, they will be doing so inside a multi-floor inflatable habitat. At least two companies are competing for NASA contracts to build them. A Reuters multimedia team visits the plant of one of them, Bigelow in Las Vegas, for a peek at what the new space habitats for the Moon, Mars and beyond are looking like.

15 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SPORTS

SOCCER-EURO-SWI-IRL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Switzerland v Ireland

Switzerland play Ireland in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-MALEFICENT MISTRESS OF EVIL (TV)

"It was exciting to play those scenes together": Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning on filming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning talk about making the film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' together.

15 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT (PIX) (TV)

FACTBOX-Regalia and numbers of Japanese emperor's enthronement New Japanese Emperor Naruhito is set to be enthroned next week in a centuries-old ceremony attended by some 2,500 people, including heads of state and other dignitaries from nearly 200 countries. This Factbox story lays out some facts about the grand ceremony, and is accompanied by a TV edit on the enthronment ceremonies of previous Emperors Akihito and Hirohito.

Oct 16 JAPAN-EMPEROR/PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of new Japan Emperor Naruhito ahead of his enthronement Profile of new Japan Emperor Naruhito ahead of his enthronement on Oct. 22.

Oct 16 BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security.

Oct 16

