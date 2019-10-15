SER registers 9.37 pc H1 growth in freight loading

South Eastern Railway (SER) has registered a growth of 9.37 per cent in freight loading during the first six months of the current financial year compared to the same period in 2018-19, an SER official said on Tuesday. It has earned Rs 6,911.45 crores from the freight sector from April to September of the current fiscal, which is Rs 904.28 crore more than the earning of the corresponding period of last year.

The railway recorded a growth of 15.05 per cent in earnings, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said. Known as the blue chip zone of the Indian Railways, SER has loaded 82.09 million tonnes from April to September, 2019-20, of freight as against 75.06 million tonnes loaded during the corresponding period last year.

The Kolkata-headquartered SER zone has also surpassed Railway Board's proportionate target for the period by 5.31 per cent, loading 4.14 million tonnes more, Ghosh said. The major components of freight loading of SER during the period were 45.95 million tonnes of iron ore, 17.27 million tonnes of coal, 7.98 million tonnes of pig-iron and finished steel and 5.47 million tonnes of cement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)