TN holds avenues to boost ties with CLMV countries, says CII

CII (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) taskforce chairman and ambassador Gautam Mukopadhaya on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu offers growth opportunities in economic relationships with the CLMV countries. Chennai is at the epicentre of a global economy, particularly the Asian economy connecting Eastern Asia through South-East Asia to India, he said at an event here.

Mukopadhaya was addressing the gathering at the first edition of India-CLMV Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet organised by trade body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). "Tamil Nadu is very enterprising and industrialised and well connected to the CLMV countries...this connection provides tremendous growth opportunities in areas of business, investment and economic relationships," he said.

Principal secretary of Tamil Nadu industries department N Muruganandam urged the CLMV countries to explore opportunities in real estate, tourism, infrastructure and information technology in the state. Chairman of CII southern region, international linkage sub-committee, TT Ashok said CLMV countries should collaborate with India in automotive, chemicals, electronics, capital goods for sustainable economic growth.

Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu state council S Chandramohan said Tamil Nadu is at forefront of auto-components, digital space and these are some of the areas where CLMV countries should look for collaboration..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)