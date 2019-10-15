Govt to set up 14 skills training centres across 9 cities for media & entertainment sector

Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday unveiled plans to set up 14 Authorized World Skills India Training Centres across 9 cities for media and entertainment sector. The new institutes will be set up for advanced skill training of candidates in media and entertainment sector and to further develop skilling eco-system for training candidates for the international market.

"There are lot of avenues for skilled workforce across evolving sectors like graphic design, 3D digital game art, print media, among others. These world class state of the art centres will help in preparing the candidates to be ready in making our country proud at various competitions and also equip them with enhanced skills in order to become industry ready," Pandey said. "We hope that through this institute, we can encourage more youth to get skilled and not just participate, but come back with a medal (in competitions) and make the country proud," Media and Entertainment Skill Council Chairman Subhash Ghai said.

The centres will offer certification courses of nine months to 36 months duration on graphic design technology, 3D digital game and print media technology.

