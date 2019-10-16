/C O R R E C T I O N -- SenRa/

SenRa, a PAN India Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWANs) provider for long range-based (LoRa®-based) Internet of Things (IoT) applications, today announced its partnership with Bosch, a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology, to deploy smart solutions PAN India. Recently, Bosch has strengthened their smart solutions portfolio by leveraging localized engineering proficiency to enhance connectivity offerings. SenRa's expertise in connectivity services coupled with Bosch's growing solution portfolio allows for rapid deployments of LoRaWAN solutions across many IoT segments such as Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Smart Buildings and more.

Bosch's Wireless Parking sensors in the solution detects and reports parking space occupancy, thus enabling active parking lot management features, such as search, navigation and reservation. The self-learning algorithm ensures high detection reliability during the whole sensor lifetime. Sensors operate at average detection efficiency of 96% and is extremely easy to install with minimal maintenance.

The two companies have been working very closely over the last few months to integrate Bosch solutions with SenRa's LoRaWAN network and IoT platform, Ginjer, and have already started planning go-to-market strategies to deploy end-to-end solutions across many verticals. An additional benefit of the partnership is the ability to offer low-cost solutions to the customers due to the ability to develop and manufacture the solutions in India.

"Bosch is one of the most innovative solution providers in the world and we are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with them to tackle some of India's biggest challenges," said SenRa's Chief Executive Officer, Ali Hosseini. "The growth of the LoRaWAN ecosystem in India is rapidly growing and having companies like Bosch in this ecosystem proves the strength of LoRaWAN."

"Our association with SenRa for advanced parking sensors will enable rapid and smooth adoption of parking solutions in India and help both companies to revolutionize parking for Indian customers," said, Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

About SenRa

SenRa, a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance®, is a PAN India Low Power Wide Area Network Provider (LPWAN), specifically LoRaWAN®, for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions and applications. SenRa is currently deploying LPWANs throughout India for projects which require secure, reliable, long distance communication at low cost. SenRa is working with global partners to deploy smart solutions such as water metering, smart agriculture, smart lighting, smart cities, logistics, electric and gas meter. For additional information visit: https://senraco.com/

About Bosch in India

In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has the largest development center in India, outside Germany, for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies, viz, Bosch Limited, Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and Mivin Engg.Technologies Private Limited. In India, Bosch set-up its manufacturing operation in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 18 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers. Bosch Group in India employs over 31,000 associates and generated consolidated revenue of about ₨.21,450 crores.

(2.66 billion euros) in 2018 of which ₨. 15,824 crores (1.96 billion euros) from third party. The Group in India has close to 18,000 research and development associates.

In India, Bosch Limited is the flagship company of the Bosch Group. It earned revenue of over ₨. 12,460 crores (1.54 billion euros) in 2018. Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in

About the LoRaWAN Standard

The LoRaWAN® standard is a Low Power Wide Area Networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery operated 'things' to the internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

Media Contacts:

Isha Sankhyadhar

Marketing Lead

SenRa Tech Pvt. Ltd.

isha.sankhyadhar@senraco.com

Mr. Uday Philip

Media Relations

Bosch India

Uday.philip@in.bosch.com