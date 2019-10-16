International Development News
Bank of America profit falls on $2 bln impairment charge

Reuters New York
Updated: 16-10-2019 17:08 IST
Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 21% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt mainly by a $2 billion pretax impairment charge. Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $5.27 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $6.70 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose slightly to $22.8 billion. Analysts were expecting a profit of 51 cents per share and revenue of $22.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable to the consensus estimates.

COUNTRY : United States
