Van Dhan Internship to help tribal population in becoming self-reliant: Munda

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs launched the "Van Dhan Internship Programme" organised by TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs here today. Shri Pravin Krishna, MD, TRIFED was present on the occasion.

Addressing the interns, Shri Arjun Munda said that these interns will help the tribal population in becoming self-reliant and entrepreneurs. He said that all interns are now part of the "National Building Team". Emphasizing the need for entrepreneurship, the Minister opined that it encourages a person to take the initiative for development.

18 interns (to be called Minister's interns) from some of the reputed Institutes of Rural Management/ Management Institutions/ Institutes of Social Work/ Social Services of the country are participating in the "Van Dhan Internship Programme". These interns have been selected to go and work on the Van Dhan programme in the field. These interns have an inclination towards involving in matters related to tribal livelihood.

An advertisement was released in Economic Times (All India Edition) on 13th September 2019 for these interns. After their selection through the walk-in- interview, these interns are undergoing a one-week training programme. The period of internship is 6 months (extendable developing upon the need of the organization and mutual sustainability.

These interns will work with the team of TRIFED in various states and districts in tribal areas in the development of tribal welfare and inclusive growth (a dissertation has to be submitted on the conclusion of the internship). They will support the TRIFED activities on livelihood promotion, value addition of NTFTs, marketing, and credit linkages. They will develop tools and techniques on institutional development including a mechanism for determination of a just price or producer price of Minor Forest Products.

(With Inputs from PIB)