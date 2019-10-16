Blue Star eyes to expand retail footprint Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI): Air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday said it plans to expand retail footprint to 250 stores by end of the current financial year. Blue Star under the next phase of growth aims to accelerate growth by penetrating deeper into the length and breadth of the country.

The company, by leveraging its brand salience, intends to garner a mass appeal cutting across geographies, an official said. Blue Star currently has 200 exclusive brand stores in the country and work is in progress to increase it to 250 stores by end of FY2020, company Managing Director, B Thiagarajan said.

On its move to achieve next level of growth, the company on Wednesday rolled out a commercial campaign announcing ace cricketer and current India team skipper Virat Kohli's association with the Blue Star range of room air- conditioners. "Since cricket has a mass appeal in India and skills of Virat Kohli are unmatched. This campaign is apt for the company as Blue Star's persona deeply resonates with cricket and Virat Kohli," Thiagarajan said.

On his association with Blue Star, Kohli said, "Blue Star is a well-established brand and definitely the best in cooling. I have never shot a campaign like this where there so many quirks and so many things happening." Thiagarajan said the demand for air-conditioners continues to be good, and the company was keen to grow the market share. "We are indeed proud of our association with Virat.

Virat excels in all the three formats of cricket - T20, one- day and Tests and Blue Star is a leading player in residential, light commercial medium spaces and large spaces such as airports, hotels and hospitals," Thiagarajan said. "I am confident that with this association we will transcend geographies and demographics and grow further," he said.

Blue Star currently has a market share of around 12.5 per cent. The company said about 60 per cent of sales was contributed from Tier III, IV and V towns..

