Cottonseed oil cake futures jump 3 pc on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices traded up by Rs 65 at Rs 2,243 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday due to accumulation of positions amid upbeat trend at the spot market. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery advanced by Rs 65, or 2.98 per cent, at Rs 2,243 per quintal with an open interest of 58,000 lots. Cottonseed oil cake contracts for January delivery also gained Rs 49, or 2.32 per cent, at Rs 2,157 per quintal in 21,060 lots.

