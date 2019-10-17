Andersen Global names Nangia Andersen LLP as its member firm

US-based financial advisory firm Andersen Global on Thursday announced that Nangia Andersen LLP will now be its member firm in India. "Andersen Global and Nangia Andersen LLP match in terms of values and commitment to transparency. We found immediate synergy with the professionals at Andersen Global," said Rakesh Nangia, chairman, Nangia Andersen LLP.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprising tax and legal professionals around the world. Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 153 locations through its member firms and collaborating companies.

Nangia Advisors LLP, founded in 1984, specialises in international tax and transfer pricing.

