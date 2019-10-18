TVS Motor shares jump over 4 pc after Q2 results

Shares of TVS Motor Co on Friday rose 4.5 per cent after the firm reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for September 2019 quarter. The scrip gained 4.45 per cent to close at Rs 456.60 apiece, on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.18 per cent at Rs 459.80.

On the NSE, it climbed 3.74 per cent to settle at Rs 456.25 apiece. TVS Motor Co on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 256.88 crore for September 2019 quarter.

The Chennai-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 223.19 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,960.27 crore in the second quarter as compared to Rs 5,466.94 crore in the year-ago period, down 9.27 per cent.

