REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL MEXICO-VIOLENCE-SINALOA-OBRADOR/

'Failure:' Mexico admits bungled arrest of kingpin's son after mayhem MEXICO CITY - Mexican officials on Friday admitted they had bungled the arrest of kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son, who they let go during shootouts with drug gangs in the streets of a major city, but the president insisted his security strategy was working.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Turkey plans presence across northeast Syria, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL - Turkey will set up a dozen observation posts across northeast Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, insisting that a planned “safe zone” will extend much further than U.S. officials said was covered under a fragile ceasefire deal. U.S.

USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION-SETTLEMENT/ Opioid settlement talks falter, landmark trial expected Monday: attorney

CLEVELAND - A landmark trial stemming from the U.S. opioid epidemic is expected to begin on Monday after last-ditch talks to strike a multibillion-dollar settlement faltered on Friday, according to an attorney for local governments. CHICAGO-EDUCATION/

Chicago teachers, district joust over 'sticking points' in 2nd day of strike CHICAGO - A strike by Chicago public school teachers entered its second day on Friday with union leaders reporting some headway at the bargaining table in a contract dispute focused on reducing class sizes and other issues that would benefit students.

BUSINESS ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE-BOEING-EXCLUSIVE/

Boeing 2016 internal messages suggest employees may have misled FAA on 737 MAX: sources WASHINGTON - Boeing Co turned over instant messages from 2016 between two employees that suggest the airplane maker may have misled the Federal Aviation Administration about a key safety system on the grounded 737 MAX, according to documents seen by Reuters.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR-EVS-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Electric Hummer could be part of GM's move into EV trucks, SUVs - sources

WASHINGTON/DETROIT - General Motors Co plans to build a new family of premium electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant beginning in late 2021, possibly reviving the imposing Hummer brand on some of them, several people familiar with the plans said. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ELTON JOHN/ A day in Elton John's life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo

LONDON - When Elton John was working on his new autobiography, the legendary singer, songwriter and performer pulled out diaries he had been encouraged to write during a stint in rehab. MUSIC-ROBBIE-WILLIAMS/

Singer Robbie Williams to release first ever Christmas album LONDON - British singer Robbie Williams is getting into the festive cheer, announcing on Friday he would release his first ever Christmas album this holiday season.

SPORTS SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-STRIKE-SOCCER

Barca-Real Madrid clash postponed amid Catalan crisis, set for Dec. 18 BARCELONA - Barcelona's rescheduled La Liga game at home to Real Madrid is set to take place on Dec. 18 as both clubs came to an agreement after the match, due to be played on Oct. 26, was postponed amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia.

SOCCER-EURO-BGR-ENG/ Bulgaria coach Balakov resigns following racism fallout

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov stepped down from his role on Friday, four days after home fans subjected England's black players with racist abuse during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia. UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS PG&E-FIRES/

PG&E executives defend power shutdown to California regulators PG&E executives will defend their handling of a widely-criticized power shutdown in Northern California aimed at preventing wildfires at an emergency meeting of the state's utility regulator.

18 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/RESULTS (PIX) (TV) DELAYED, DATE TBC Preliminary results of Afghan presidential election expected

The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) is scheduled to announce the preliminary results of the September 28 Afghan presidential election. 19 Oct

USA-ELECTION/SANDERS (PIX) (TV) Bernie Sanders to hold his first campaign rally since heart attack with a hand from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Bernie Sanders, who has been recovering at his home in Burlington, Vermont, since his heart attack on Oct. 1, will hold a "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in New York on Oct. 19, his first campaign rally in nearly three weeks. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has endorsed the senator, will attend. 19 Oct

IMF-WORLDBANK/ (TV) Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group

Finance and development ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. 19 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) Brexit day of reckoning: parliament to vote on Johnson's deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts his last-minute Brexit deal to a vote in an extraordinary sitting of the British parliament on Saturday, a day of reckoning that could decide the course of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union. 19 Oct

LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH/ (PIX) (TV) Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Nasrallah delivers speech

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement is set to give a televised speech addressing a rally. 19 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) British lawmakers meet after EU summit for Brexit deal vote

British lawmakers meet after a European Union summit to debate and vote on the Brexit deal agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union. 19 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/PROTEST (PIX) (TV) Angry over Brexit, thousands to gather in London demanding new referendum

The battle over Brexit spills onto the streets of London on Saturday when many thousands of people are expected to march through London to demand a new referendum just as parliament decides the fate of Britain's departure from the European Union. 19 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/LEAGUE (PIX) (TV) Salvini's League party holds anti-government demonstration

Italy's far-right League leader Matteo Salvini has called on his supporters to hold an anti-government demonstration in Rome. 19 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILM-JOKER/STAIRS

'Joker' fans flock to the Bronx to see "Steps Street" landmark A flight of steps on a street in New York City's Bronx borough has become a tourist site for movie buffs after it appeared as the backdrop for a dance routine in a scene from "Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

19 Oct SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ASIA-WASTE/TYRES (PIX) (GRAPHIC) How the West is fuelling a waste tyre crisis in Asia

Record volumes of waste tyres are being sent from rich world to Asian countries like India and Malaysia where fly-by-night recyclers burn them to make cheap fuel at a big environmental cost. 19 Oct

