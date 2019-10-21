New Norton 360 launched for consumer cyber safety protection

Norton™ LifeLock™, Symantec's consumer cyber safety brand (NASDAQ: SYMC), today announced the launch of New Norton™ 360, its comprehensive all-in-one protective solution for consumers' connected devices and online information1.

Consumers' online identities and personal information are becoming more valuable than ever with a third of New Zealanders affected2 by online crime in 2018 alone. Cyber threats are becoming extremely layered and complicated which increases the need for consumers to combat and protect against these threats. The robust new offering, Norton 360 includes Norton's award-winning anti-malware, spam and phishing, and increased cloud technologies to help safeguard consumers' devices and information as they bank, shop and post online, even when connecting on public Wi-Fi.

Norton 360 is the first-of-its-kind consumer cyber safety protection available in New Zealand. It builds upon the proven track record of Norton Security device protection to integrate Norton Secure VPN, PC SafeCam feature, and up to 100 GB of PC cloud storage in a single comprehensive solution.

The local availability of Norton 360 coincides with the release of new research commissioned by Norton LifeLock3. The new insights revealed that 94 percent of New Zealanders agree that their online privacy is important to them, yet many are turning to 'creative' solutions such as using fake personal information (51 percent) and putting trust in public Wi-Fi networks from 'established businesses and venues' (88 percent) to achieve personal protection. While almost a third (32 percent) of New Zealand respondents are using a dedicated VPN (Virtual Private Network) solution, less than half (42%) admit that they cannot tell the difference between a secure or unsecure public Wi-Fi network.

"We consider privacy to be one of the defining issues of our time, and there has never been a greater need for an organization to step forward and help consumers navigate this complex and rapidly evolving landscape," said Mark Gorrie, Territory Manager, Norton LifeLock - APAC "With the launch of Norton 360, we believe Norton LifeLock can offer New Zealanders the comprehensive protection and peace of mind that their personal data deserves whether they are in the home or on the move. We are committed to protecting consumers' information, devices, and families, and are continuing to invest in the development of products that will help defend New Zealanders' digital freedom."

Features of the New Norton 360:

• Integrated Secure VPN: Offers bank-grade encryption to help protect the information sent to and from your devices.

• Increased Cloud Backup4: Up to 100 GB5 of cloud storage to store and protect important files and documents as a preventative measure to data loss due to hard drive failures, stolen devices, and even ransomware.

• PC SafeCam: Alerts you to attempts to access your webcam and blocks those who are not authorized to access it.

• Device Security: Protection for multiple devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware, and other online threats.

• Parental Controls6: Helps children safely explore the Internet (available with Deluxe and Premium tiers).

• Online Threat Protection: Advanced security helps protect your private and financial information when online.

• Smart Firewall: Helps protect your device and data from malicious attacks and intrusive eyes by monitoring and blocking suspicious network traffic.

• Password Manager: Stores usernames and passwords, generates strong passwords for new logins and password updates, and synchronizes across multiple browsers, computers, and devices.

• Virus Protection Promise7: Norton LifeLock experts are available to help keep devices virus-free, or money will be refunded.

Pricing and availability

New Norton 360 is now available from leading retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks. Offering New Zealand consumer's choice in the level of protection they need, the Norton 360 range is available in Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. Pricing starts from NZ$99.99.