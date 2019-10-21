HYCM presenting first advanced forex training course in Dubai

HYCM (HYCM.com), an established global forex broker, is presenting its first advanced forex training course, Becoming a Pro Trader: Master the Forex Market. This exclusive event is being held at Duke's The Palm Hotel, Dubai on November 1st from 2:30 pm until 8:30 pm, and is by invitation only. The course will be in English.

HYCM has always had a focus on the GCC region, recently being recognized as the Best Forex Trading Platform in the Middle East by the Global Forex Awards, and aims to continue supporting traders in this region by hosting this exclusive event. Participants must bring a laptop as they will be completing practical exercises and given complimentary access to services that advanced traders use.

The event will be hosted by Giles Coghlan, HYCM's Chief Currency Analyst and hedge fund trader with over 10 years' experience in technical and fundamental analysis. The seminar will be in three parts:

Part 1: Embrace fundamental and technical analysis,

Part 2: Monitor sentiment, use Squawk and make it all work together, and

Part 3: Conduct Intermarket analysis, manage risk effectively and analyze trades.

Discussing the event, Giles said:

"I am excited about this November's event as I have carefully reflected on what are some of the most helpful tools and tips needed in FX trading. I will be using an analysis session conducted in live market conditions to show how traders can use economic news in order to gauge sentiment and make trading decisions day after day.

In addition, we will look at using Intermarket analysis and how we can take advantage of those moves as FX traders. We shall also cover 6 more key topics in FX trading. I am looking forward to meeting traders passionate about trading and committed to taking their skills to the next level."

Participants can take advantage of an exclusive Q&A with Giles Coghlan, network with like-minded traders, and take home exclusive handouts and trading guides for daily reference. At the end of the day, an International Buffet dinner will be available.

