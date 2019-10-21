Govt fixes issue price of Rs 3,835 per gram for 6th tranche of gold bonds

The government on Monday fixed the issue price for sixth tranche of sovereign gold bonds at Rs 3,835 per gramme with settlement date as October 30. Investors applying online and making payment for the purchase through digital mode will get a discount of Rs 50 per gramme, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

"For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 3,785 per gramme of gold," it said. The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2019-20 Series VI will close for subscription on the day of Dhanteras October 25.

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective of reducing demand for physical gold and shifting a part of domestic savings, used for purchase of the yellow metal, into financial savings. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 9-Split vote complicates government formation after Tunisia election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)