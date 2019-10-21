Industry leaders early voters, appeal others to vote

Industry captains, including Anand Mahindra and HDFC's Keki Mistry, exercised their electoral rights in the Assembly polls on Monday. Mahindra, after casting the vote, took to Twitter to appeal to the citizens to exercise their democratic right.

"Casting your vote is one of the most empowering experiences in life. And it's the privilege of living in a democracy-a privilege we often take for granted," he said. As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the 288-member Maharashtra house. The results will be announced on October 24.

Mahindra group managing director Pawan Goenka, who was one of the early voters at a Juhu booth, said, "time to vote is early in the morning. No crowd. Got done in 5 minutes." JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal also took to Twitter to appeal to voters to exercise their rights even before he went to the polling booth. "I urge each and every one of you to exercise your duty towards democracy," he said.

Major markets like equities, currency and debt are shut for the polls..

