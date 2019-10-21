2nd batch of Nepali officers start training on anti-money laundering in India

As many as 18 officers of the Nepal government on Monday started their training on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism under India's assistance in Bengaluru, an official statement said. The Nepali officers are part of the second group to undergo such a personalised course that aims to enhance their capabilities to effectively deal with the matters pertaining to the subject.

The training for the course, which is happening at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Bengaluru, was designed by India on the special request of the Nepal Government. "This is a special tailor-made course designed at the request of Nepal for a total of 60 officers," a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

The first group of 20 Nepali officers had successfully completed their 6-day training module on August 24. The third batch of 21 officers will undergo training in December 2019.

"It is an example of Government of India's commitment to enhance the capacities of various agencies of the Government of Nepal", the statement said. The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The NACIN is a premier training institute of Government of India in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters with state-of-the-art learning facilities.

