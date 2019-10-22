Spark Sport partners with ICC to offer viewers match clips

Spark Sport is pleased to announce a new deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to offer viewers access to match clips from some of the biggest fixtures in international cricket from 2019-2023.

The Digital Content Rights partnership includes rights to make available near-live, in-match content, as well as post-match highlights clips (provided by the ICC) on-demand for all global ICC events, including the following major ICC events:

• ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

• ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

• ICC Women's World Cup 2021

• ICC World Test Championship Final 2021

• ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

• ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2022

• ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

• ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch said, "We know that New Zealanders love cricket but understand the challenges that come with finding the time to regularly watch live matches, especially when they are played overseas. So, we're excited to announce this new ICC deal which gives cricket fans the chance to catch the best highlights clips from all the big games in an exciting short package, available to watch on-demand at a time that's convenient to the viewer."

"The ability to watch sports content on-demand is one of the key differences between streaming and traditional television viewing, which makes this new deal an attractive offering to Spark Sport subscribers."

The new ICC deal is in addition to the landmark deal with New Zealand Cricket, announced recently, which cements Spark Sport's place as a significant player in New Zealand's sports viewing landscape, offering viewers a range of premium domestic and international sporting events over Spark Sport at an affordable price and across an array of devices.