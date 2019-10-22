A Spectrum of Royal Experiences at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, This Diwali

A great way to usher in Diwali festivities is to experience Phoenix MarketcityKurla's glittery sensorial royal décor. Titled 'Jewels of the Royal Court', the Kurla destination mall's seasonal decorations are a gloriously embellished behemoth of imperial splendor this year. With shopping, dining, drinking in luxury, family time, or an evening date, one can ruminate over the exquisite beauty of a collection of massive art installations, exhibitions, and even a first-of-its-kind light show.

Here's more about the bejeweled installations:

Sound Art

Maha Raaga translates the theme through classical music instruments that form the bodies of three exquisitely bejeweled birds embedded with speakers that play traditional royal durbar music, adding the dimension of sound to the bejeweled sculpture.

Scent Art

The Scent of Petals is a Diwali-infused mechanical sculpture that diffuses aromatic scents at regular intervals. It consists of a large-scale decorative circular tray enameled with eight oval medallions, with a border of acanthus leaves and pearls.

Bejeweled Art

Connoisseurs of meenakari craftsmanship will love the sculptures titled 'The Imperial Parrot' and 'The Colourful Canoe'. The former is an enameled parrot embedded with gems, standing on a decorated base. The latter is a mythical composition of a peacock-bodied boat which forms a dazzlingly decadent bejeweled inkstand, embellished with silk and pearls, glass beads, gold, enameling, tinsel, and other aesthetic elements.

Royal Art

The touch of royalty doesn't end with mere symbolism - the Crown Prince of Jaisalmer, Chaitanya Raj Singh has also showcased his artistic talent with an installation created around themes close to his heart - his beloved city and heritage conservation. Titled 'Timeless Jaisalmer', the installation juxtaposes fossils that represent Jaisalmer's rich cultural heritage against a hemp canvas which symbolizes contemporary innovation and the gradual turn towards sustainability.

To pay homage to the craftsmanship of the adivasi tribes of Akshita M Bhanj Deo, Princess of Odisha Mayurbhanj; has put up an installation of Dokra and Black Stone Carving with miniature figurines chosen to represent folktales and mythologies of the Santhals, Kolha, Bathudi and Bhumija among other tribal communities native to the district.

Light art

Marketcity has collaborated with Syska to create a first for the city - a light show spanning a 240-foot tunnel, using an incredible one lakh lights. The mall's boulevard will dazzle with spectacular Diwali light shows in the evenings - a definite must-see spectacle for the entire family.

So whichever part of the spectrum a person's interests lie in, they are sure to have glorious experiences at Marketcity in Kurla this Diwali. Experience the spectacular decadence of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)