William O'Neil India Launches AlgoSmith for Retail Investors

William O'Neil India, an equity research and advisory firm, has launched AlgoSmith, an algorithmic trading strategy to provide superior risk adjusted returns compared to its benchmark. A first in India, AlgoSmith will employ multi factor models with a combination of quantitative and fundamental elements to select stocks and determine their weight efficiently in the investment.

AlgoSmith recommends stocks and their relative weightage for the investment size and risk appetite. It uses proven stock allocation tools and research methodologies for investment construction. A combination of human selection of stocks and machine level forecasting of stock market direction determines the entry and exit price for each stock. This process mainly eliminates the biases of human behaviour in buying and selling which invariably leads to greed or fear in decision making.

On this occasion, Anupam Singhi, CEO, William O'Neil India, said, "We are thrilled to have launched our state-of-the-art automated portfolio management solution AlgoSmith. It provides algorithmic dynamic to find the right market pattern devoid of human biases and hesitation. AlgoSmith has used over 100 years of stock market expertise and technology to provide you with an intelligent investment advice."

Each of the Algo in AlgoSmith uses different tried and tested strategies. William O'Neil India's Data Scientists, Equity Analysts and Technology team have built and combined robots and algorithms which use intricate dynamics to provide accurate stock market advice.

About William O'Neil India

For over 50 years, our founder William J. O'Neil has been educating U.S. investors on how to make money in the stock market. His investment classic 'How to Make Money in Stocks' has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide. William O'Neil India, an expansion of the O'Neil Companies outside the U.S., offers stock market solutions for the Indian market. It is dedicated to providing industry-leading financial services and information and focuses on individual equities.

William O'Neil India provides collective data of 70,000 stocks in 80 global markets, 4,000+ Indian stocks and 60+ Sector Analysis, along with a state-of-the-art stock and market research. There are currently five service offerings - MarketSmith India, SwingTraders India, AlgoSmith, Panaray, and PortfolioSmith, catering to various needs in the stock market. Except for Panaray, which is exclusively B2B, all the other products tend to the requirements of individual investors too.

