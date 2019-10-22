Welspun India shares zoom over 10 pc post Q2 results

Shares of home textiles major Welspun India on Tuesday zoomed over 10 per cent after the company reported a 66.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. The scrip jumped 10.33 per cent to close at Rs 57.15 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 12.25 per cent at Rs 58.15 apiece.

On the NSE, it rose 7.50 per cent to close at Rs 55.85 apiece. Welspun India on Tuesday reported a 66.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 202.6 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 121.69 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the second quarter stood at Rs 1,824.92 crore as compared with Rs 1,779.94 crore in the year-ago period, up 2.53 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)