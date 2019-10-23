Going Green: How Ecolife Developers are Embracing Sustainability

Ecolife Developers has joined the league of those who wish to combat the effects of pollution by promoting greener lifestyles with their project Elements of Nature (EON). Apart from people, entire industries are moving towards creating greener and more eco friendly products. Construction and real estate industries have one of the highest carbon footprints and real estate developers can contribute significantly to influence this change.

Today's focus is on the emerging trend of 'Green Properties', especially in Bangalore. The city has gone from Garden city to the IT Capital in a matter of years. But with this shift, the city has also lost its green cover. The solution to this problem is coming from property developers, an unconventional source. The property under Ecolife is pumping greenery into the city. Their project 'Elements of Nature' on Varthur Panathur road is paving the path, not just for greenery, but also for solving urban problems of waste management and optimal resource utilisation. The calming green ambiance of Ecolife EON catches one's eye with the first step into the property. Fruit bearing trees, medicinal trees coupled with a wide variety of flowering trees and plants make for a beautiful space.

Another problem that plagues the city is acute water shortage, but the Ecolife EON has an efficient rain water harvesting system that ensures the availability of enough and more water for its residents. There is a dedicated drainage system all around the towers of Ecolife EON that help collect each and every drop of rain. The water is then stored in tanks that slowly percolate to the ground table. Good ground water yield is sure to have a positive impact on the atmosphere. There is also provision for the extra water to flow into the borewell through a simple membrane cleaning technology.

Ecolife's EON is helping making green living a possibility for new age homebuyers. Given the green touch, it has a unique great solid waste management system. By simply segregating waste, Ecolife EON is able to mitigate the problem with ease. Further, the sewage treatment plant here ensures that untreated sewage is not let into the gutters. The greywater released after the STP process is used for flushing and gardening purposes. This way water is preserved and cherished within the complex.

The 21st century has thrown up problems that seem unmanageable, but with a few steps in the right direction there just might be a way to overcome this issue. Ecolife's Elements of Nature is one such project with plush 2BHK and 3BHK apartments that are ready to occupy. If buyers are on the lookout for a project that offers a serene ambience without compromising on quality, connectivity or lifestyle then it is definitely worth the visit.

"There is a continuous effort from the builder to offer something better to the residents and EON project whether it's the amenities or the beautification, it's taking good shape," said Subhendu Jena, a current resident at Ecolife.

"I have been staying here from past one year and the development took place in front of my eyes for the overall project. I must give 5 stars for the approachability to management and delivering my dream home," said Kranthi Kumaru Are, another happy cutomer of Ecolife.



About Ecolife Developers



Ecolife Developers is one of the newer yet popular entrants in the real estate. The brand has taken inspiration from Bangalore to create a small piece of heaven. It has taken a different approach to residential housing, one which is built on personal touches and win-win deals. With the use of latest technologies while embracing nature the brand is able to deliver smartly designed apartments that foster communities.