Dr Batra's Takes Geno Homeopathy, India's First Genetically-guided Homeopathic Treatment, International

MUMBAI, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having carved a niche for itself globally, in the field of Homeopathy - A German System of natural medicine, Dr Batra's launched Geno Homeopathy - India's first genetically-guided Homeopathic treatment in the UAE on 14th October, 2019. The innovative and path-breaking gene-targeted homeopathic treatment that has witnessed overwhelming success in India, will revolutionize the future of homeopathic healing in the UAE. It is scientific, precise and uniquely planned for individuals of all age groups, including children.

The genes of every person are just as unique as his or her fingerprints or iris. Therefore, Dr Batra's Geno Homeopathy is designed where no two patients, even having the same medical condition, will be given the same homeopathic treatment. The homeopathic medicines are both natural and effective, based on a patient's genetic make-up, and are individualised according to the age, health and lifestyle.

The Genetic Test for Dr Batra's Geno Homeopathy consists of a simple saliva test that can assess the severity of a medical problem even years before the disease appears. The results of which are available for the patient within 3-4 weeks. In general, genetic tests use up to 7 markers. However, Dr Batra's medical experts in conjunction with specialists in genomics have designed a Genetic Test which includes an extensive list of 15 markers per test. Ailments covered include Hair loss, Psoriasis, Acne, Vitiligo, Skin and Respiratory Allergies, Child Health, Weight Management, Stress, Preventive and Women's Health. These markers are comprehensive and customised as per individual ailments, and comprise of all related problems to the main condition or complaint including primary and secondary problems. They indicate the gravity of the illness and give an in depth analysis of the condition. The Genetic Test also provides patients with a lifestyle chart that incorporates dietary and exercise programs to compliment the treatment plan.

Dr Batra's Geno Homeopathy consists of Precise gene-targeting for exact diagnostic evaluation; is Painless and natural; and offers Personalised treatment plans based on unique genetic history of a patient. It Predicts the likelihood of genetic ailments well before symptoms appear and also attempts to Prevent the risk of any hereditary illnesses through timely treatment.

Having successfully launched Geno Homeopathy in India in 2018, Dr Batra's has conducted over 15,000 Geno Homeopathy tests. From the over 1,000,000 patients that have opted for Homeopathic treatment at Dr Batra's and have seen 91% successful patient outcomes as authenticated by American Quality Assessors, over 500 patients have seen further enhanced treatment outcome from their Geno Homeopathy treatment.

The results have also indicated:

With most ailments today being lifestyle related, over 45% patients diagnosed with underlying ailments, benefitted purely through diet and nutrition corrections 17% patients identified underlying complications that they were unaware of and received timely intervention that led to better patient outcomes.

It was surprising to know that of those patients tested for hair loss, 74% men and 71% women were prone to diabetes, while 79% men and 74% women were at risk of hypothyroidism. At Dr Batra's they got treated for both hair loss and diabetes/hypothroidism. While 84% of women under the age of 30 were diagnosed with Anaemia, it was most surprising to see that 56% of men were also found to have Anaemia.

Commenting on the launch of Dr Batra's Geno Homeopathy, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder, Dr Batra's Group of Companies, said, "At Dr Batra's, we've always been at the forefront of innovation and technology. We believe that both are great enablers of better patient outcomes. After its success in India, we are happy to introduce Geno Homeopathy in the UAE for the first time so that our patients there may benefit from a technologically advanced treatment through genetics, which is not only personalized and focused but also cost-effective. We hope to introduce it to our other locations as well soon."

Dr Batra's has partnered with the GeneStore which provides genetic testing in over 10 countries and has conducted over 500,000 genetic tests worldwide. The GeneStore's genetic laboratories are based in U.S.A., UAE, Uruguay, India and France.

This October, Dr Batra's raises awareness about Psoriasis, a chronic skin condition that can have devastating effects on the body as well as the psyche. Psoriasis affects around 100 million people globally according to the Global Report on Psoriasis - World Health Organization (WHO). Psoriasis is a hereditary auto-immune condition in which the body's cells mistakenly attack its own skin cells. Through the Dr Batra's genetic tests for Geno Homeopathy, patients with a family history of psoriasis can predict their likelihood of developing the ailment even before the symptoms begin to appear. By accurately predicting the hidden ailment, Dr Batra's Geno Homeopathy will provide preventive treatment not just for the ailment but also for related issues like Psoriatic Arthritis, Nutritional deficiencies, Hypothyroid, Stress and Insulin Resistance.

In an effort to further the cause of raising awareness, Dr Batra's offers Free Consultation for all those suffering from Psoriasis. To avail the offer, visit nearest Dr Batra's clinic or call on +91-9167791677. Offer is valid till 31st October 2019 only.

About Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics

With around 225 clinics across India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's Multi-Specialty Homeopathy Clinics is the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics. With around 400 homeopathic doctors working across the globe and having treated around 15 Lakh patients, the brand has recently been recognised as an 'Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' at Iconic Brand of India Awards 2018 organized by The Economic Times. PWR PWR

