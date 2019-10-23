Global whole milk powder market to reach 6.1 million tons by 2022

A recent research by IMARC Group has estimated the global whole milk power market at about 5.1 million tons in 2016. The market researcher has also forecasted that the global whole milk power market would reach 6.1 million tons by 2022. According to the global whole milk powder market report by IMARC Group, the market witnessed a CAGR growth rate of around 5.1% during 2009-2016.

Whole milk powder is produced by drying the moisture from fluid milk either by evaporation or the spray drying process. It is creamy-white in colour and has a pleasing taste with all the qualities of fluid milk. The drying process lowers the moisture content of milk to 5%, resulting in its reduced weight and a longer shelf-life. This also eliminates the need for refrigeration and facilitates its transportation over long distances without any compromise on quality and taste. It can also be fortified with nutrients such as Vitamin D and calcium so as to increase its nutritional value. As a result, whole milk powder is suitable for consumers living in regions with milk scarcity or poor cold-chain facilities.

Whole milk powder has a large number of functional properties, such as hydration, colour emulsification, foaming, thickening and dispersibility, which have contributed to its well-diversified applications in the food and beverage industry. Some of its uses include manufacturing bakery products, breakfast cereals, chocolates, coffee whiteners, dairy-based deserts, milkshakes, soups and sauces, and toffees. In order to increase their consumer base, manufacturers are also introducing new varieties of whole milk powder such as lactose-free whole milk powder. A shift towards a dairy-based diet and rising disposable incomes of consumers in emerging regions are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, an expanding food and beverage industry and ease of use are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the global whole milk powder market in the coming years.

Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY) has maintained its position as leader in the global whole milk power market followed by Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (FCG.NZ), Lactalis Group, FrieslandCampina and Danone. According to the research dairy sector is still the largest consumer of the milk power followed by infant formulae, bakery, confectionary and others. New Zealand is the biggest market of milk power followed by China, EU, Brazil, Argentina, and others.

