Torrent Pharma shares climb over 5 pc as Q2 profit rises

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals climbed over 5 per cent on Thursday after the company reported 36.31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The company's scrip jumped 5.13 per cent to close at Rs 1,766.95 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 6.91 per cent to Rs 1,797.

At the NSE, it rose 5.22 per cent to close at Rs 1,768. Torrent Pharma on Wednesday reported 36.31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 244 crore for the September quarter on robust sales in the domestic market.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharma said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,005 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 1,894 crore for the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)