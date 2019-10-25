Vietnam Jan-Oct FDI inflows rise 7.4% y/y to $16.21 bln - govt
Vietnam received $16.21 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, up 7.4% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Friday. FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70% of the Southeast Asian country's exports.
FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements - rose 4.3% in January-October from a year earlier to $29.11 billion, data from the ministry shows. Of the pledges, 68% would be invested in manufacturing and processing, while 10.2% would go to real estate, the ministry said.
Vietnam reported record high FDI inflows of $19.1 billion last year, up 9.1%.
Also Read: Vietnam urges restraint amid maritime tensions with China
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- driver
- Companies
- Southeast Asian
ALSO READ
India women to play 2 international football friendlies against Vietnam next month
Choke point: Vietnam skilled labour squeezed by Sino-U.S. trade war
Vietnam environmental activist 'beaten' in jail: wife
Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over South China Sea map
UPDATE 1-Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over South China Sea map