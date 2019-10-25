International Development News
Development News Edition

Tata Steel, six other companies join hands with WEF for responsible sourcing

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:26 IST
Tata Steel, six other companies join hands with WEF for responsible sourcing
Image Credit: Flickr

Seven mining and metals companies, including Tata Steel from India, have partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to accelerate responsible sourcing of raw materials with the World Economic Forum (WEF). Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as a public-private partnership for international cooperation, said the new 'Mining and Metals Blockchain Initiative' will explore the building of a blockchain platform to address transparency, the track, and tracing of materials and the reporting of carbon emissions or increasing efficiency.

Besides Tata Steel, other founding members of the initiative are Antofagasta Minerals, Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, Glencore, Klockner & Co, Minsur SA and Anglo American/De Beers (Tracr). The initiative will work towards experimenting, designing and deploying blockchain solutions that will accelerate responsible sourcing and sustainability practices.

These companies will pool resources and cost, increase speed-to-market and improve the industry-wide trust that cannot be achieved by acting individually. It aims to be a neutral enabler for the industry, addressing the lack of standardization and improving efficiency. The intention is to send out a signal of inclusivity and collaboration across the industry. The group will look to develop joint proofs-of-concept for an inclusive blockchain platform. Over time, this could help the industry collectively increase transparency, efficiency or improve reporting of carbon emissions.

The WEF has offered its platform and expertise to help industry leaders better understand the impact and potential of blockchain technology. It will provide guidance on governance issues related to the delivery of a neutral industry platform and the expansion of members. Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran said, "Our heavy industries are responsible for about a third of global Co2 energy emissions today. To meet the Paris goals, we all have to contribute and joint action that focuses on driving down emissions is needed cross-industry, collaboration and scaling up technology can certainly accelerate this process."

WEF's Blockchain Project Lead Nadia Hewett said, "The distributed nature of blockchain technology makes it the ultimate networked technology. Forward-thinking organizations are starting to understand the disruptive potential of blockchain to solve pain points, but are now also recognizing that industry-wide collaboration around blockchain is necessary." Competitors within the same industry who research and experiment with blockchain or distributed ledger technology are increasingly exploring consortium formation to accelerate and strengthen blockchain technology knowledge and potential research and development.

This trend is reflected in the Deloitte Global Blockchain survey published in May, where the overwhelming majority (92 percent) of respondents say they either belong to a consortium or plan to join one in the next 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

Gopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past

With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised unconditional support by Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician accused in a case of abetment to suicide. Kanda t...

Mobikon raises $12.5 mn funding led by Binny Bansal

Mobikon, which provides software platforms for restaurants, on Friday announced a fundraise of USD 12.5 million in a round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. The funds will be used for expansion activities in newer areas and increasin...

Sebi levies Rs 22 lakh fine on 3 entities for fraudulent trade in illiquid stock options

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a total penalty of over Rs 22 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 12.2 lakh on Excell Stee...

Trump cancels subscription of The Washington Post and The NY Times, calls them 'fake'

US President Donald Trump has cancelled the subscription of leading American dailies The Washington Post and The New York Times, calling them fake and asked other federal agencies to do the same, according to a media report. Trumps unusual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019