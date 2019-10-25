International Development News
Development News Edition

Piramal Enterprises approves raising of Rs 5,400 crore capital

The board of Piramal Enterprises on Friday approved fresh capital raising of Rs 5,400 crore through a rights issue and preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:22 IST
Piramal Enterprises approves raising of Rs 5,400 crore capital
These funds will further strengthen the company's balance sheet. Image Credit: ANI

The board of Piramal Enterprises on Friday approved fresh capital raising of Rs 5,400 crore through a rights issue and preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs). The rights issue of Rs 3,650 crore at Rs 1,300 per share is intended to give an opportunity to all its existing shareholders to participate in the capital raise at an attractive price. The promoters will participate in and are committed to the success of the rights issue, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the company plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore through the preferential allotment of CCDs (at a conversion price of Rs 1,510 per share) to Canadian institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ). The preferential allotment will take place by November end and the rights issue is expected to be completed by the end of February 2020.

"This fresh equity infusion from CDPQ, an existing global, marquee, long-term investor in PEL, especially in the current market scenario is a validation of the robustness of the company's business model and long-term growth trajectory," said Chairman Ajay Piramal. "We also want to offer our existing investors, to get an equal opportunity to participate in this capital raise and benefit from the attractive price of the right issue. As promoter family, we remain fully committed and would like to further increase our investment in the company."

Piramal said these funds will further strengthen the company's balance sheet, fortify and insulate it against any external shocks to the financial system in future as well as enable it to tap organic and inorganic opportunities arising out of market consolidation across financial services, pharmaceuticals and information management businesses. (ANI)

Also Read: Three Space and Aviation Industry Veterans Agree to Join Board of Directors of Virgin Galactic Holdings

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Russian FM to visit Norway amid rumours spy could be freed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is to attend the commemoration of the liberation by Soviet troops 75 years ago of northern Norway amid rumours that a Norwegian serving a 14-year sentence for espionage in Russia could be freed. Lavrov...

Bugging out: UK museum names blind beetle after Greta Thunberg

London, Oct 25, 2019 AFP Britains Natural History Museum on Friday named a tiny, blind and wingless beetle after climate activist Greta Thunberg. The honey-coloured insect, measuring less than one millimetre, was discovered in the Kenyan ca...

Indo-French joint military drill under 'Exercise Shakti-2019' in Raj from Oct 31

Indian and French armies will conduct joint counter-terrorism drills under Exercise Shakti-2019 in the Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan from October 31 to November 13, officials said on Friday. The joint exercise will focus on counte...

Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: JK Govt

Nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes MT of fresh fruits have been transported out of Kashmir valley in last three months, an official spokesman said on Friday. Terrorists have killed four non-Kashmiris in south Kashmir during the past 11 days, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019