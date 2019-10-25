International Development News
Development News Edition

Tata Steel, six other companies join hands with WEF for responsible sourcing

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 18:00 IST
Tata Steel, six other companies join hands with WEF for responsible sourcing
Image Credit: Pixabay

Seven mining and metals companies, including Tata Steel from India, have partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to accelerate responsible sourcing of raw materials with the World Economic Forum (WEF). Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as a public-private partnership for international cooperation, said the new 'Mining and Metals Blockchain Initiative' will explore the building of a blockchain platform to address transparency, the track, and tracing of materials and the reporting of carbon emissions or increasing efficiency.

Besides Tata Steel, other founding members of the initiative are Antofagasta Minerals, Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, Glencore, Klockner & Co, Minsur SA and Anglo American/De Beers (Tracr). The initiative will work towards experimenting, designing and deploying blockchain solutions that will accelerate responsible sourcing and sustainability practices.

These companies will pool resources and cost, increase speed-to-market and improve the industry-wide trust that cannot be achieved by acting individually. It aims to be a neutral enabler for the industry, addressing the lack of standardization and improving efficiency. The intention is to send out a signal of inclusivity and collaboration across the industry. The group will look to develop joint proofs-of-concept for an inclusive blockchain platform. Over time, this could help the industry collectively increase transparency, efficiency or improve reporting of carbon emissions.

The WEF has offered its platform and expertise to help industry leaders better understand the impact and potential of blockchain technology. It will provide guidance on governance issues related to the delivery of a neutral industry platform and the expansion of members. Tata Steel's MD and CEO T V Narendran said, "As a responsible player in the mining and metals industry, we are committed to building a sustainable future.

"We believe enhanced collaboration across the industry to facilitate collective action, leveraging technology to reduce emissions, and conserving the environment is imperative and critical in our journey towards attaining a carbon-neutral future." WEF's Blockchain Project Lead Nadia Hewett said, "The distributed nature of blockchain technology makes it the ultimate networked technology. Forward-thinking organizations are starting to understand the disruptive potential of blockchain to solve pain points, but are now also recognizing that industry-wide collaboration around blockchain is necessary."

Competitors within the same industry who research and experiment with blockchain or distributed ledger technology are increasingly exploring consortium formation to accelerate and strengthen blockchain technology knowledge and potential research and development. This trend is reflected in the Deloitte Global Blockchain survey published in May, where the overwhelming majority (92 per cent) of respondents say they either belong to a consortium or plan to join one in the next 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

N Korea wants discussions on removing S Korean facilities

Seoul, Oct 25 AP South Korea said Friday that North Korea formally proposed discussions over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the Norths Diamond Mountain resort which leader Kim Jong Un cal...

Nasiriyah: Hundreds break into govt building; set it on fire

A provincial government building was set on fire by protesters on Friday in Iraqs Southen city of Nasiriyah, Reuters reported citing police sources. At least 3,000 protesters broke into the government building, the sources were quoted as sa...

N Korea wants discussions on removing S. Korean facilities

Seoul, Oct 25 AP South Korea said Friday that North Korea formally proposed discussions over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the Norths Diamond Mountain resort which leader Kim Jong Un cal...

India’s improving EODB ranking a positive message to investors: FICCI

Welcoming Governments continuous push for reforms in governance, Mr Sandip Somany, President, FICCI said, It is commendable that India continues to be amongst the top ten improvers in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business Ranking for the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019