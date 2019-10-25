International Development News
Maersk to set up centre for maritime skill development in Tamil Nadu

Global shipping firm AP Moller – Maersk on Friday said it will set up a Centre of Excellence for maritime skill development in Tamil Nadu. An MoU to this effect was signed between Maersk and Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET) University to jointly operate the facility.

"Maersk...today laid the foundation stone of its planned ‘AP Moller – Maersk Centre of Excellence’ facility at Thenpattinam (Tamil Nadu), to support skill development and training needs for Maersk cadets across job functions (deck, electrical and engine)," the company said in a statement. The Centre will be spread over 8 acres of land and will be a part of a larger 12 acre maritime campus set up by AMET, the company said.

The Centre will be equipped with world class facilities like smart classrooms, workshops, and will house approximately 160 deck & engine cadets for Bachelor’s programme in Nautical Science & Marine Engineering, it said. Additionally, electrical cadets will be taken in as per requirement on yearly basis, it added.

"Currently, Maersk does not have any exclusive training facility in India for its cadets. We are relying on multiple colleges for training them. The...Centre of Excellence will help us focus our skill development efforts on a single location, especially in a country like India from where we have the highest recruitment of cadets in the world," said Niels Bruus, Head of Marine Human Recourses at Maersk. Maersk and AMET are aiming to bring opportunities for aspiring seafarers to be trained in world class facilities.

