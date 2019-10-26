International Development News
Pune Entrepreneur Makes a Video on Sharad Pawar Over 5 lac views in 3 days

Pune, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

Pune based Entrepreneur who runs an IT company called as Syska Gadget Secure under the aegis of the SSK Group since the last 2 decades has made a video on NCP leader Sharad Pawar which has gone viral and has had record views of over 5 lac in just 3 days.

This video shows us rare photographs and videos of Sharad Pawar with his family, our soldiers at his time when he was the Defence minister and as a young politician and how he battled the odds and rose up to being one of India’s most powerful leaders and a name to reckon with.

Sahil Vidhate Director, Syska Gadget Secure said, “I run a successful business since the last 2 decades and not associated with any party, but as a normal citizen, I too have been following politics and have noticed that many party members are leaving the Rashtrawadi party and have also seen the journey of the Leader Sharad Pawar who has fought all odds and battles to do good for the people. So, we thought of making a video and sending it across to the citizens of India and especially Maharashtra to let them know the actual work which has been done by him and the sacrifices made.

This video is not to influence anyone but just to depict the truth and we did not expect such a massive response of it going viral.”

“Na sakha, na sobati, tari na ha nahi thamblaa..gads ekta nighalaa…! These are stanzas of the song which are addressed to Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule have also shared this video on their social media appreciating this effort from this young entrepreneur from Pune called Sahil Vidhate who has written and produced this video. The song is sung by Rahul Vaidya.

One can view the video on :-https://www.facebook.com/SupriyaSuleFC/videos/1426818907476375/

To view the image click the link below:

Sahil Vidhate (standing on the right) with Shri Sharad Pawar PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

