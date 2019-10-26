International Development News
Development News Edition

More reforms, innovation to spur Indian growth: World Bank president

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:04 IST
More reforms, innovation to spur Indian growth: World Bank president
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Attributing a slowdown in the Indian economy to the global environment, World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday suggested that further reforms and innovation will help spur growth in the country. He also said that innovation in the financial sector will be critical in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of USD 5 trillion economies by 2024-25.

Although India has made progress in the financial sector, there is scope for further improvement in the banking sector, shadow banking and the capital market. "Encourage progress in three primary areas. One is to allow the growth of the banking sector itself including the private sector. Second is the deepening of corporate bond market and mortgage market and third is regulation of non-bank financial companies which have grown with the Indian financial system but entails some risks," he said.

So, having very sound regulation of those will be helpful to the growth of the financial sector which is very vital for India's growth, he said. "Prime Minister Modi has a goal of USD 5 trillion dollar economy. It will be assisted by innovation in the financial sector," he said.

On the economic slowdown, the World Bank president said India has been affected by the global environment and slowed from fast growth in earlier years. Economic growth has hit a six-year low of 5 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

"What my prescription or suggestions are that that openness to reform, innovation, improvement in government structure that allows for faster growth. I think India has a very good platform in doing that because of the experience India had with technology with knowledge as a broad concept within society. They can help it move forward. It has made several important reforms in the last few years that can still pay off," he said. Appreciating the government move to cut the corporate tax rate, Malpass said, it should add to more growth.

The government last month slashed the corporate tax rate to 22 percent from 30 percent for domestic companies to push the sagging economy. He further said that the trade uncertainty is a drag on global growth along with other factors like Brexit, the frozen capital in bonds and the low investment rate in the world.

"I think what is to be done is better growth programs country by country. India has taken a good step on the corporate tax rate. That should add to more growth," he said. Earlier in the day, the World Bank president delivered the keynote address on the role of the financial sector in development at the NITI Aayog fifth lecture series.

The lecture was attended by the Prime Minister along with ministers and senior government officials. "Attended the 5th edition of the #NITILecture series. Heard the insightful views of Mr. @DavidMalpassWBG, President of the @WorldBank on a wide range of subjects," the Prime Minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Driver charged as more Vietnamese feared among 39 UK truck victims

London, Oct 26 AFP British police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a refrigerated truck charged the driver on Saturday with manslaughter and people trafficking, as families in Vietnam expressed fear their loved ones were among the d...

Report: 76ers' Embiid (ankle) to miss Saturday's game at Detroit

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will miss Saturday nights game at Detroit with a sprained right ankle. NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the news.Embiid reported discomfort after Philadelphias season-opening win against the Boston Cel...

UPDATE 2-Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

Eight Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in the second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdis government.The unrest followed vi...

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

Nearly 50 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from protests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019