Bullion markets closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
World number three Roger Federer has withdrawn from this weeks Paris Masters on Monday as he fine-tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals. The 38-year-old Swiss lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship ...
A young mans thumb and index finger were partially amputated after a country cracker exploded on his hand on Deepavali day, a hospital authority said on Monday. As many as 31 patients have so far been treated for burn injuries sustained wh...
Iran has yet to present any evidence against a French-Iranian academic and her French colleague held on security charges, their lawyer said on Monday, in a case that may complicate French efforts to defuse tension between Washington and Teh...
The dollar slipped on Monday off one-week highs against a basket of currencies as hopes of a Sino-American trade-deal encouraged a move away from safe-haven assets and focus grew on slowing U.S. economic momentum. The greenback held on to m...