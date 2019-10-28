International Development News
Development News Edition

Euro zone corporate lending growth plunges in Sept

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:41 IST
Euro zone corporate lending growth plunges in Sept
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bank lending to euro zone companies plunged last month, suggesting that the bloc's economic slowdown is finally slowing lending after a period of surprising resilience, data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday. Hoping to arrest a lengthy economic slump, the ECB approved a fresh stimulus scheme last month, partly aimed at banks so they would continue to provide credit to the real economy even as a long-expected recovery fails to materialize.

Corporate loan growth slowed to 3.7% in September from 4.3% a month earlier, its slowest rate since January. Household lending growth meanwhile held steady at 3.4%. The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money supply, which often serves as an indicator of future activity, slowed to 5.5% in September from 5.8% in August, underperforming expectations for 5.7%.

To read more about this data, please click: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/md/html/index.en.html

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders await Brexit delay, vote on election

Sterling was little changed on Monday as traders waited to see whether Brussels would grant Britain a three-month Brexit extension, while British lawmakers were expected to vote on whether to hold an early general election.The European Unio...

13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16, suspended: DGCA official

Thirteen employees of airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests since September 16 and they have been suspended for three months, a DGCA official said on Monday. Seven employees of IndiGo, and one airside worker each of GoAir ...

65-year-old man gets stuck in Thane Rly stn lift, rescued

A senior citizen got stuck in a lift in Thane railway station on Monday morning and was rescued after more than 90 minutes, police said. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell official Santosh Kadam said the incident happened at around 64...

Britain pledges to help finance flourish after Brexit

Britain will do whatever it can to ensure that its financial sector remains a major global player after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.This government absolutely believes in the City, Glen told a conference in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019