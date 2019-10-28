NBCC MD warns employees of stern action against corruption

State-owned construction firm NBCC's Managing Director P K Gupta on Monday warned company employees against any corrupt practices, days after the CBI arrested a top official for allegedly taking bribe. The CBI last week arrested a top NBCC official for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for clearing bills worth over Rs 24 crore.

NBCC said in a statement that the company is observing vigilance awareness week starting Monday. Gupta has "sent out a strong message to employees of the company against indulging in any sort of corrupt and unscrupulous activities while discharging their duties at workplace or outside," NBCC said in a statement.

There would be no tolerance for any corrupt practices in NBCC or in the name of NBCC, said Gupta, who recently took charge as NBCC's MD. NBCC India (Ltd) is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry Of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The company operates in three main segments of project management consultancy, real estate development and EPC contracting. With a growth of 21.63 percent and turnover of Rs 7,141.60 crore last fiscal, NBCC said it has been growing with a consistent upward trajectory in the past five years.

The company has an order book of more than Rs 60,000 crore.

