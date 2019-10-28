Volans-i Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Revolutionary Electric and Hybrid Drones

Based on its recent analysis of the North American on-demand drone delivery market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes California-headquartered Volans-i, Inc. with the 2019 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Volans-i provides delivery services via their autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, also known as drones) to customers in the commercial and defense industries.

Volans-i, a start-up founded in 2015, develops, manufactures, and operates its all-electric and hybrid drones, the VOLY C-10, VOLY C-20, and VOLY C-50. The drone systems are unique due to their dual motor systems and heavy-payload, long distance capabilities- allowing payloads of 10 to 50 pounds to be carried over 50 to 650 miles, at speeds of 60 to 90 miles per hour. The drones takeoff and land vertically allowing for precision that is accurate within an inch of the targeted landing site, even on moving platforms, with minimal space or infrastructure needed.

The company serves domestic and global customers in industries such as construction, mining, defense, medical, and oil & gas. For these customers, Volans-i focuses on the middle mile- helping to get supplies where there are needed, when they are needed so that clients have the flexibility to have fewer spare parts on-site while still minimizing their downtime and operational expenditures.

Being safety minded, Volans-i equips its fully autonomous drones with redundant motor systems, navagation, and communication capabilities that allow the UAVs to maintain regulated flight paths and meet anticipated global aviation agency regulations regarding airspace use.

"Volans-i's VOLY C-10 is an all-electric drone, under 55lbs when carrying its max payload, and is equipped with technology that enables it to travel beyond visual line-of-sight. The entire industry is waiting for regulation to open opportunity for drone delivery, but the VOLY C-10 doesn't need to wait. It can be flown today under the FAA's Part 107 small UAS regulations," said Michael Blades, vice president at Frost & Sullivan. "Meanwhile, the VOLY C-20's aerodynamic design, battery-powered electric VTOL motor, and combustion pusher engine, help it travel further, faster, and more efficiently. Notably, its UAVs' batteries are easily changeable, can charge from any power source, and the combustion engine can run on any octane gasoline."

Volans-i's R&D engineering team has a pragmatic, incremental approach to designing their UAVs making each model carry more payload across farther distances. Volans-i's short-term goal is to achieve a carrying capacity up to 200 pounds over a distance of 1,000 miles.

"Overall, Volans-i's revolutionary technologies and keen focus on customer value will ensure its consistent growth in the on-demand drone delivery market," notes Blades. "I anticipate this technology will revolutionize the way companies think about their supply chain."

