International Development News
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-India's IndiGo close to mammoth 300-plane Airbus deal - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:32 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India's IndiGo close to mammoth 300-plane Airbus deal - sources
Image Credit: ANI

Indian budget airline IndiGo is close to placing a near-record order for more than 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least $33 billion at recent catalog prices to cement its position as India's largest carrier by market share. People familiar with the matter told Reuters that IndiGo, part of InterGlobe Aviation, was finalizing an order that would include Airbus's newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family called the A321XLR.

IndiGo did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. On Monday, a spokeswoman said there were no plans on the order front "as of now". Airbus declined to comment. The deal follows a fierce contest between Airbus and Boeing, which is seeking a new endorsement for its grounded 737 MAX after British Airways owner IAG tentatively agreed in June to drop Airbus as its supplier and commit to 200 MAX jets.

It comes days after IndiGo's biggest quarterly loss, with the company hurt by issues surrounding engines from a former supplier on A320neo-family jets already in the airline's fleet. A new deal for 300 A320neo-family aircraft would be worth $33 billion at the most recent list prices, published in 2018, but a deal of this scale would come in well below half that after discounts, according to aircraft valuation experts.

Airbus stopped publishing list prices earlier this year. In Paris, shares in Airbus rose as much as 1.4% after Reuters reported the expected order.

RAPID TURNOVER Many of the latest batches of aircraft are not expected to be delivered until mid-way through the next decade, replacing others only just joining the IndiGo fleet.

The carrier is known for turning over aircraft quickly to keep its average fleet age low, but such a strategy depends on overall strong demand in the jet market. IndiGo was among the first carriers to buy the re-engined A320neo in early 2011, in what Airbus at the time called a record single deal involving 180 aircraft. It went on to become one of Airbus's largest customers after a series of orders.

Two years ago, an unrelated U.S. private equity company called Indigo Partners placed a blockbuster order for 430 Airbus jets spread between four airlines, but the expected new IndiGo order could be Airbus's largest ever from a single carrier. In 1997, U.S. Airways placed an order for up to 400 Airbus A320 jets including options, but many were not delivered.

IndiGo has expanded rapidly to claim almost half the Indian market as rivals such as bankrupt Jet Airways fall by the wayside. Its closest competitor is SpiceJet, a Boeing operator. However, its two co-founders, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, have been embroiled in a dispute about corporate governance of the airline that shows no signs of easing.

In June, IndiGo dropped its original engine supplier, United Technologies unit, Pratt & Whitney, in favor of French-U.S. engine venture CFM by agreeing a record $20 billion deal for more than 600 engines to power Airbus jets already on order. CFM is jointly owned by France's Safran and General Electric of the United States.

Indian regulators on Monday ordered IndiGo to modify its 16 earlier A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines, which have been linked to in-flight shutdowns.

Also Read: After IndiGo, DGCA asks GoAir to replace 13 A320Neo aircraft's PW engines that have been used for more than 3000 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK's opposition Labour party agrees to early election: leader

UKs opposition Labour party agrees to early election leader....

Haryana: Bull eats 40 grams of gold ornaments in Sirsa

A bull ate about 40 grams of gold ornaments belonging to a woman residing in ward number six of Kalanawali area here. Speaking to media, Janakraj said, The incident took place on October 19 when my wife and daughter-in-law put their gold or...

World unprepared for impact of climate change on mountain water supplies - experts

The world faces increased flooding, droughts and possible conflicts due to the effects of climate change on fresh water supplies drawn from mountains but is woefully unprepared to tackle these risks, experts said. Mountain-sourced water sup...

Wonderla gets nod for amusement park in Odisha

Wonderla gets nod for amusement park in Odisha Chennai, Oct29PTI Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays Ltd on Tuesday said the companys board has given the nod to set up a new amusement park in Odisha. The board has given an in-pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019