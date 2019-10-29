International Development News
FinMin seeks details of land parcel from CPSEs for asset monetisation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:53 IST
The finance ministry has written to all ministries asking them to seek details of land parcel from CPSEs under their administrative control for monetisation, according to sources. The exercise is part of the government's efforts to meet disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current financial year.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has already empanelled 11 consultancy firms for monetisating land and properties of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other government organisations. The list of empanelled firms includes RITES Ltd, Bostan Consulting Group, Anarock Property Consultants Pvt Ltd, Cushman & Wakefield and Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd.

DIPAM has asked all ministries and departments to get details from CPSEs under their administrative control of those land parcel for monetisation which are free from any encumbrances, litigation and encroachment, the sources said. It also asked the ministries to seek board-approved monetisation plan of CPSEs for smooth sale.

According to the sources, the land parcel including that of enemy property and residential quarters could be sold by bunching up together or separately on a case-to-case basis. Over 6.50 crore shares in 996 companies of 20,323 shareholders are under the custody of Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), under the home ministry. Of these 996 companies, 588 are functional or active companies -- 139 of these are listed, while 449 companies are unlisted.

The government has set a target of mobilising Rs 1.05 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds and achieving this has become more critical after it doled out Rs 1.45 lakh crore stimulus by way of a cut in corporate tax. The proceeds from disinvestment will be critical for the government to stick to its target of keeping fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of the gross domestic product in the current financial year.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved a new process of strategic disinvestment with a view to expediting privatisation of select PSUs. The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave nod for sale of 53.29 per cent government stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and its 63.75 per cent stake in Shipping Corporation of India, 30 per cent in Container Corporation of India, 100 per cent NEEPCO and 75 per cent in THDC.

Officials said strategic sale may involve two-stage bidding beginning with an expression of interest or a preliminary intent showing bid, and a final financial bid. Pre-bid meetings with likely bidders and roadshows to attract potential investors will form part of the process to provide clarity on every aspect of the stake sale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

