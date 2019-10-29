SKF India Q2 net profit at Rs 84.62 cr

Auto component maker SKF India Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in net profit to Rs 84.62 crore for the quarter ended on September 2019 compared to that of Rs 84.30 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations was down 2.45 per cent to Rs 747.20 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 766.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, SKF India said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses were at Rs 668.78 crore during the period as against Rs 657.07 crore, up 1.78 per cent. Shares of SKF India on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,265 on BSE, up 2.41 per cent from the previous close.

