Atanu Chakraborty gets additional charge of Department of Expenditure secretary
Senior bureaucrat Atanu Chakraborty has been appointed as the Department of Expenditure secretary on Wednesday, replacing G C Murmu who was named as the first Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor last week. Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, is currently the Department of Economic Affairs secretary, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.
The competent authority has approved the assignment of an additional charge of the post of secretary, Department of Expenditure, to Chakraborty with immediate effect. Murmu, also a 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was appointed as the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor on Friday.
Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister.
