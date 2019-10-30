UST Global Acquires SCM Accelerators to Drive Growth

SCM Accelerators today announced that, after a productive strategic partnership, they will join UST Global Inc, a digital transformation company, as part of a major growth initiative to lead their SAP business.

"We are excited to take our company to the next level by becoming part of such a respected technology leader. We will be able to leverage and integrate the digital platforms and innovative solutions while driving UST Global's SAP growth strategy," said Chris Botha, CEO - SCM Accelerators LLC.

UST Global's market-leading digital platforms in AI-powered Cognitive Automation and Supply Chain visibility are aligned with SAP's drive to digital enablement through the SAP Cloud Platform and there are significant opportunities for companies to take their SAP-based solutions to the next level.

"UST Global's culture and value-driven approach is perfectly aligned with our SAP digital supply chain transformation strategy and customer-first agenda," added Scott Barrett, President & Founding Partner - SCM Accelerators LLC.

Continuing to rapidly expand and grow the SAP professional services to bring more value and services to their customers has been a top priority for UST Global. Bringing the expertise, solutions and customer footprint of SCM Accelerators significantly accelerates that agenda.

"SCM Accelerators has been a valuable partner for us and we are excited to bring them in as part of the UST Global family to fuel our SAP business and help us transform more lives," said Krishna Prasad, Chief Customer Officer, UST Global.

"The acquisition of SCM Accelerators fills a white space in our ability to support our customers with SAP's digital services and solutions. We are excited to have this phenomenal team help bring additional focus on Supply chain service offerings to create a significantly higher value proposition for our clients," added Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global.

