Manipur Bridge Blast Severs Supply Chain, Stranding Trucks Carrying Essential Goods

IED blast damages bridge on NH 2 in Manipur, stranding 150 trucks with essential commodities for Imphal. No casualties reported, but bridge damaged with three craters. Government suspends movement of heavy vehicles, allowing only light vehicles with strict regulation. Highway is vital for landlocked Manipur's supply. Security personnel investigate blast that occurred after gunfights between warring communities.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-04-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful IED blast damaged a key bridge along the NH 2 in Manipur, leaving over 150 trucks taking essential commodities to the state capital Imphal stranded in Senapati district on Wednesday.

Unidentified miscreants triggered the powerful IED explosion which damaged the bridge between Koubru Leikha and Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district at around 12.45 am, an officer said.

No casualties were reported in the blast which formed three craters in the middle portion of the bridge in the ethnic violence-affected state.

The Manipur government suspended the movement of heavy vehicles between Saparmeina and Koubru Leikha along NH 2 ''with immediate effect to avoid any untoward incidents''.

According to the order issued by the Kangpokpi District Magistrate, ''Light unloaded and light passenger vehicles may pass through strict regulation for the moment.'' The superintendent of police of Kangpokpi shall regulate the traffic until an alternate route is found, it said.

''Over 150 trucks were stranded because of the blast. The trucks were carrying essential items on NH-2,'' an official said.

The highway connects landlocked Manipur and its capital Imphal with Nagaland's Dimapur and is the major lifeline of the state.

Security personnel have cordoned off the bridge, he said, adding that an investigation into the IED blast has been initiated.

The IED explosion occurred hours after gunfights broke out between village volunteers of the two warring communities in Imphal West district.

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

