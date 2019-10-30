Atanu Chakraborty gets additional charge of Department of Expenditure

Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs Atanu Chakraborty has been given additional charge of the Department of Expenditure, the government said on Wednesday. He will replace G C Murmu who was named as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir last week.

"The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Expenditure, to Chakraborty with immediate effect," said a statement issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Chakraborty is a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Gujarat cadre. He was Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister. (ANI)

