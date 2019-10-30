REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

India will formally split up disputed Jammu and Kashmir state into two federal territories on Thursday, aiming to tighten its grip on the restive region that has been in the grip of a harsh security clampdown for nearly three months.

LATAM-POLITICS-REFORMS/ Protests, elections show LatAm tide turning against pro-market agenda

BRASILIA/SANTIAGO/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - From the streets of Santiago and Quito to the ballot boxes of Buenos Aires, many South Americans have strongly rejected in recent weeks their leaders’ free market agendas, amid outcry that they are fueling inequality across the region. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/ Southern California firefighters brace for resurgence of extreme winds

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Firefighters braced late on Tuesday for a resurgence of strong Santa Ana desert winds across Southern California after a day of light breezes helped them gain ground against a blaze displacing thousands of Los Angeles residents near the famed Getty Center museum. CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

Three people shot dead at Long Beach, California residence: fire department Three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a residence in Long Beach, California, the local fire department said late on Tuesday.

BUSINESS FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA/

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot confirm talks over potential $50 billion tie-up MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks over a potential tie-up that could create a $50 billion giant better placed to tackle a host of costly technological and regulatory challenges facing the global auto industry.

USA-FED/ With balance sheet in background, markets focus on Fed's rate decision

When Federal Reserve officials conclude their two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, they may at last have succeeded in divorcing the actions they take in managing the U.S. central bank’s massive balance sheet from interest rate decisions. ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTHKOREA-METOO-MOVIE/ Movie based on popular novel puts South Korean gender divide back in focus

SEOUL (Reuters) - A movie based on a controversial and best-selling novel that chronicled the everyday sexism faced by women topped South Korea’s box office this week, reigniting a national debate over women’s roles in an historically male-dominated society. PEOPLE-JOHN-WITHERSPOON-OBITUARY/

'Friday' actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77 Actor John Witherspoon, who starred alongside rapper Ice Cube in the hit “Friday” comedy movie franchise, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his family said.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WAS/

Nationals rally past controversial call in World Series The Washington Nationals turned a controversial call against them into a motivational surge on Tuesday when they battled back from misfortune to even the World Series and force a deciding Game Seven.

OLYMPICS-2020-MARATHON-COATES/ Tokyo, IOC still at loggerheads over marathon move

TOKYO (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it wants Tokyo to understand the reasons why it is switching the 2020 Games marathon to the northern city of Sapporo, a decision that has infuriated the capital’s governor Yuriko Koike. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS NORNICKEL-RESULTS/

Russia's Nornickel 9-month production results Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) reports 9-month production results

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SWEDEN-NORDICS/

PMs of Nordic states hold joint press conference The prime ministers from the Nordic states hold a joint press conference as part of the Nordic council meeting on Stockholm.

30 Oct 06:20 ET / 10:20 GMT AUTOS-SELFDRIVING/SAFETY (PIX)

Carmakers and repair shops clash as automation upends aftermarket The rapid rise of crash-avoidance technology has set carmakers and repair shops on course for a collision that could determine who controls the $800 billion auto aftermarket in the digital age.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/BOEING (PIX)

Boeing makes progress on 737 MAX, but FAA needs weeks to review Boeing Co is making progress toward getting its 737 MAX aircraft in the air again but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will need at least several more weeks for review, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said on Tuesday.

30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's finance minister presents medium-term budget policy statement South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present the medium-term budget policy statement to parliament, as economic fundamentals in the country continue to paint a fragile picture. Mboweni is expected to raise the medium-term targets for budget deficits, owing mainly to bailouts to state firms including Eskom.

30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT TEXAS-ENERGY/FIRE-PROBE (PIX)

Massive fuel-tank fire that fouled Houston air, water eyed by U.S. safety regulator The top U.S. safety regulator will discuss what caused a massive fire that burned for days at a fuel-storage facility outside Houston, releasing toxic gases that shut schools and offices and halted shipping along the largest U.S. petrochemical export waterway. Local and state officials have sued Mitsui unit Intercontinental Terminals Co over the blaze which sent fuel prices higher and cut crude exports.

30 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT METLIFE-RESULTS/ (PIX)

MetLife to report 2019 Q3 results U.S. insurer MetLife Inc is set to report its 2019 Q3 results. Analysts and investors will be eyeing the results of MetLife's annual review of its actuarial assumptions and whether the company's net investment income will hold up as low interest rates pressure investment yields.

30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (TV)

Samsung Elec Q3 earnings Samsung Electronics, the world's top memory chip maker, is due to release its detailed earnings for the July-Sept quarter.

31 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK car production figures published Britain's car industry released car production data. Output has been hit by consumers shunning diesel, Brexit and emission rule changes, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said.

31 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ARCHER-DANIELS/RESULTS (PIX)

Archer Daniels Midland Co Q3 2019 Earnings Results Global grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co is expected to report a weaker performance for its Q3 2019 results, as international trade tensions, a swine disease epidemic and tightening profit margins on soybean crushing continue to weigh on the agricultural sector. Analysts say they focus on ADM's financially struggling ethanol business, after the company reported that it will roll some of its dry mills into a separate unit called Vantage Corn Processors in the latest bid to lower their ethanol exposure on their balance sheet.

31 Oct NORWAY-CHINA/

Norway's industry minister visits China Oct 30-Nov 1 31 Oct

SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi Arabia hosts Future Investment Initiative annual investor conference

Riyadh hosts an annual three-day investment conference, the Future Investment Initiative, which in the past has seen major deals announced by global firms. 31 Oct

GLOBAL-WINE/OIV World wine production forecast from OIV

Paris-based intergovernmental wine body OIV to issue first estimate of world 2019 output. 31 Oct

ORIGIN ENERGY-OUTPUT/ Australia's Origin Energy to report Q1 results

Australian energy retailer Origin Energy to report revenue from its stake in Australia Pacific LNG and electricity sales in the first quarter on Oct 31. 31 Oct

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) Zimbabwe finance minister addresses lawmakers on budget plans

Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to present his budget plans to members of parliament in the resort town of Victoria Falls after treasury and central said they expect the economy to contract for the first time in a decade in 2019 before rebounding next year. 31 Oct

COLOMBIA-RATES/ Colombia central bank board votes on interest rate

Colombia's seven-member central bank board is likely to hold its 4.25% benchmark interest rate at its meeting on Thursday, analysts say. 31 Oct

LLOYDS-RESULTS/ Lloyds reports Q3 results

Britain's biggest mortgage lender reports third quarter earnings, after warning investors to expect a further provision of up to 1.8 billion pounds to settle loan insurance mis-selling claims. 31 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE MARYLAND-SHOOTING/

Jury selection begins for trial of man accused of massacre at Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper The man who shot dead five people at a Maryland newspaper will argue that he was not criminally responsible for his actions because of a mental disorder at a trial that begins with jury selection on Wednesday. The man, Jarrod Ramos, has pleaded guilty to shooting five people at the Capital Gazette, leaving the jury to assess only his claim that a mental illness means he should not spend the rest of his life in prison for his crime.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX)

California businessman to be sentenced over U.S. college admissions scandal A California businessman is set to become the latest wealthy parent to be sentenced for taking part in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors in Boston are seeking a nine-month prison term for Jeffrey Bizzack after he admitted that he paid $250,000 as part of a bribery scheme that allowed his son to gain admission to the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.

30 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/VIRGINIA Virginia state elections offer early political test ahead of 2020 race

The off-year elections for the Virginia state legislature are often a drowsy, little-noticed interlude before the frenzy of the U.S. presidential campaign. But not this year. The elections on Tuesday could provide an early gauge of the staying power of the grassroots anti-Trump movement that propelled Democrats to victory in last year's midterms, particularly in suburban swing districts that are common in Virginia and will be vital again in the 2020 White House race. 30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LATINOS (PIX) ANALYSIS-'Vamos to Victory': Trump's Spanish ads skirt immigration, warn of socialism

President Donald Trump has run more ads in Spanish than all of the 18 Democratic presidential contenders combined, a high-stakes balancing act for the Republican president ahead of the 2020 election as he tries to fire up his white Republican base while also courting Latino voters. 30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

UKRAINE-NATO/ (TV) NATO Secretary General visits Ukrainian city of Odessa

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference in the Ukrainian southern port city of Odessa during his two-day visit to Ukraine. 30 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV) Boeing CEO testifies to Congress about grounded 737 MAX

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on the grounded 737 MAX that was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. 30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (PIX) (TV) EU Brexit negotiator Barnier speaks at forum

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the European Economic and Social Committee. 30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/ Canada's NDP leader Singh speaks to reporters

New Democrat Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters after holding an orientation session with his newly elected caucus. 30 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) New union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh created

Heads of the two new federal territories, created by splitting up disputed Jammu and Kashmir state, take oath of office, as part of India's effort to tighten its grip on the restive region. 31 Oct

LEBANON-PROTESTS/EGG (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE: Protests bring Beirut’s abandoned Egg back to life

Amid Beirut’s sterile downtown, a once frontline zone reconstructed after a ruinous civil war, the bullet-pocked, abandoned concrete husk of “the Egg” building sits as a reminder of Lebanon’s pre-war boom days and of past violence. 31 Oct

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-HOUSE (PIX) (TV) House votes whether to make the impeachment probe public

The U.S. House of Representatives votes on procedures for moving to the public phase of the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump's request during a July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic political rival, and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. 31 Oct

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings

Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. 31 Oct

CHINA-POLITICS/ China's ruling Communist Party to hold key meeting

China's ruling Communist Party holds a four-day closed door meeting of its senior leadership to discuss improving governance and "perfecting" the country's socialist system. 31 Oct

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS BRITAIN-FIRE/GRENFELL (TV)

Grenfell Tower inquiry to present first report on deadly blaze The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 71 people in June 2017, will publish its report on the first phase of its investigations. After hearing evidence from hundreds of witnesses and poring over more than 20,000 documents, the inquiry led by a retired judge will seek to establish exactly what happened at Grenfell Tower, a high-rise social housing block in west London, on the night of June 14, 2017. The report will include details of how the fire started and spread, the nature of the building, and the response of the fire brigade. The inquiry will then move into its second phase, which will focus on the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (PIX) (TV) Syrian Constitutional Committee meets for the first time

The United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, convenes the new Syrian Constitutional Committee, composed of 150 Syrian men and women, for the first time in Geneva. The committee is seen as a long-awaited step in a stalled peace process meant to pave the way for free elections. Public opening ceremony with speeches by co-chairs Ahmad Kuzbari for the govt and Hadi Al-Bahra for the opposition 30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH THAILAND-BURGER/ (PIX) (TV)

Calories overload with Thailand's biggest burger A burger joint - which claims to sell Thailand’s biggest burger - is going viral in Bangkok after YouTubers and bloggers began participating in a challenge to finish the 6kg burger under nine minutes for a cash prize.

31 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/CDC U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and probable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens 31 Oct

Also Read: Drivers wait six days to buy fuel in Venezuela border region

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)