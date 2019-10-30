International Development News
Development News Edition

CCI gives nod to ADFE to buy Hero Future's stake

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Abu Dhabi Future Energy's plan to acquire equity stake in Hero Future Energies Global Ltd.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:25 IST
CCI gives nod to ADFE to buy Hero Future's stake
The green channel concept allows for speedy approval of certain categories of M&As. Image Credit: ANI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Abu Dhabi Future Energy's plan to acquire equity stake in Hero Future Energies Global Ltd. The transaction also involves the acquisition of non-voting compulsorily convertible preference shares in Hero Future.

"The proposed combination in terms of combination regulations (that is notice for approval of combinations under green channel) is deemed to be approved," the CCI said in a statement on Wednesday. The green channel concept allows for automatic system for speedy approval of certain categories of mergers and acquisitions.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy is an international renewable energy and sustainability company that provides solutions in energy, water, urban development and clean technologies. HFE India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hero Future Energies Asia Pte Ltd which is 100 per cent held by HFE UK. HFE India is primarily engaged in the implementation of power projects and generation of power through renewable sources of energy, and also provides professional consultancy services. (ANI)

Also Read: Hero Future's stake buy by Abu Dhabi Future Energy gets CCI nod under green channel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. private sector job growth picks up in October - ADP

U.S. private employment growth showed a modest acceleration in October on the strength of service-sector gains, but goods producers cut jobs for a second straight month, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.Employers added 1...

S.African police arrest 100 people in protest against xenophobia

Around 100 people were arrested on Wednesday as part of an operation to disperse a group of refugees and asylum seekers who had staged a prolonged sit-in near the United Nations refugee agency in Cape Town, South African police said. The re...

Ghosn denies report of improper use of Nissan money

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss Carlos Ghosn denied any impropriety over payments he made during his time at the automaker, following a newspaper report that Japanese tax authorities determined he used company money for private use. Mr. Gho...

Goa govt to spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting 50th IFFI

The Goa government would spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting next months International Film Festival of India IFFI here, an office-bearer said on Wednesday. Of the total budget, Rs 5.5 crore would be raised through sponsorships to reduce t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019