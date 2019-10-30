International Development News
Development News Edition

UBI Q2 net profit at Rs 124cr, bad loans fall substantially

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:31 IST
State-owned United Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended September 30, on the back of substantially lower dud loans, leading to lower provisioning requirement. The Kolkata-headquartered bank had posted a net loss of Rs 883.17 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

The lender's total income rose to Rs 3,013.74 crore in the September 2019 quarter, compared with Rs 2,600.47 crore earned in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. In the quarter under review, the lender reported slippages of around Rs 1,000 crore, out of which Rs 800 crore was from corporate accounts, MD and CEO Ashok Pradhan told reporters in Kolkata.

"The bank has done significantly well during the second quarter. We have registered net profit for three consecutive quarters," he said. The lender is awaiting resolutions to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore in the NCLT, out of which Rs 1,600 crore is from exposure to power and steel sectors alone.

On the proposed amalgamation between Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and UBI, Pradhan said, "The process is progressing smoothly so far. We are giving prime attention to HR issues." The amalgamated entity is expected to be operational from April 2020. UBI brought down its net non-performing assets (NPAs) to 7.88 per cent as on September 30, from 14.36 per cent by the end of September 2018.

Gross NPAs or bad loans reduced to 15.51 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September, compared with 22.69 per cent in the year-ago period. In absolute terms, the net NPAs were Rs 5,380.93 crore against Rs 8,658.10 crore, while the gross NPAs were Rs 11,544.19 crore from Rs 15,163.28 crore.

The bank's provisioning and contingencies requirement for July-September 2019 came down to Rs 436.42 crore from Rs 1,481.24 crore parked aside for the year-ago period. The lender said it made additional provision of Rs 46.75 crore in respect of eligible NCLT accounts by the end of second quarter.

"Actual provision as on September 30, 2019, for NCLT (list 1 and 2) accounts stand at Rs 3,322.77 crore instead of Rs 3,276.01 crore as per IRAC (income recognition and asset classification) norms," it added. Provision coverage ratio as on September 30 stood at 74.89 per cent, said United Bank of India.

Pradhan added that if the NCLT resolutions happen, UBI's NNPA level would reduce to between six and seven per cent by the end of December 2019. Shares of United Bank of India closed 19.95 per cent higher at Rs 8.90 a piece on the BSE..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

Ghosn denies report of improper use of Nissan money

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss Carlos Ghosn denied any impropriety over payments he made during his time at the automaker, following a newspaper report that Japanese tax authorities determined he used company money for private use. Mr. Gho...

Goa govt to spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting 50th IFFI

The Goa government would spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting next months International Film Festival of India IFFI here, an office-bearer said on Wednesday. Of the total budget, Rs 5.5 crore would be raised through sponsorships to reduce t...

Bolivia Foreign Minister: OAS audit of October 20 election result will be "binding"

An Organisation of American States OAS audit of Bolivias disputed election results will begin on Thursday and be binding for all parties, Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday.President Evo Morales, a leftist seeking a fourth term, ...

As pollution plagues Delhi, calls grow to shut schools and axe sport events

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday.Farm fires raging in ...
